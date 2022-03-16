RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
George Lopez writing ‘fantastical’ middle-grade book series

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 9:21 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-comedian George Lopez is launching a new series — of books.

Lopez has a four-book deal with Viking Children’s Books for “Chupacarter,” a series of “fantastical middle grade books” that combine humor, “Latinx mythology” and memories of Lopez’s childhood. Lopez is working with co-author Ryan Calejo and illustrator Santy Gutiérrez.

“With this series, I want to empower children to think, ‘I might feel down, but no way am I gonna stay down!’” Lopez said in a statement Wednesday. “I believe it is vital for our underrepresented and underserved youths to hear that it doesn’t matter where you come from, or how those around you see you. It only matters how YOU see YOURSELF.”

Lopez, 60, is known for the eponymous sitcom that ran on ABC from 2002-2007, and for his comedy albums and standup specials, including the Netflix release “We’ll Do It for Half.” His memoir “Why You Crying?” came out in 2005.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

