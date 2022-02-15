US-Apple-Books-Top-10

OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US men's curling reach semis | NHL players return for 2026 Olympics? | Top photos
The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 12:38 PM

1. Abandoned in Death by J. D. Robb – 9781250278227 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. City of the Dead by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525618591 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Dark Horse by Gregg Hurwitz – 9781250252319 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Steal by Howard Roughan & James Patterson – 9781538703533 – (Grand Central Publishing)

7. A Chance for Us by Corinne Michaels – 9781942834595 – (BAAE Publishing)

8. The Maid by Nita Prose – 9780593356166 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Unstoppable by Chiquis Rivera – 9781982180690 – (Atria Books)

10. Caught by Love by Melissa Foster – No ISBN Available – (World Literary Press)

