US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 12:26 PM

Apple Books

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. End of Days by Brad Taylor – 9780062886125 – (William Morrow)

2. The Summer Proposal by Vi Keeland – 9781951045623 – (C. Scott Publishing Corp)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Maid by Nita Prose – 9780593356166 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Something to Hide by Elizabeth George – 9780593296851 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. The Horsewoman by James Patterson & Mike Lupica – 9780316499781 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

10. New York to Dallas by J. D. Robb – 9781101536919 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

