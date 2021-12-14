US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 11:38 AM

Movies US charts:

1. No Time to Die

2. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

3. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

4. The Last Duel

5. The Hating Game

6. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

7. Dune

8. Free Guy

9. Elf (2003)

10. Love Actually

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Hating Game

2. Old Henry

3. Copshop

4. 2018: The Ultimate Test

5. The Green Knight

6. Agnes

7. The Lost Leonardo

8. Lamb

9. The Last Son

10. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

