US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. No Time to Die 2. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch 3. Dr. Seuss’ How the…

Listen now to WTOP News

Movies US charts:

1. No Time to Die

2. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

3. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

4. The Last Duel

5. The Hating Game

6. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

7. Dune

8. Free Guy

9. Elf (2003)

10. Love Actually

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Hating Game

2. Old Henry

3. Copshop

4. 2018: The Ultimate Test

5. The Green Knight

6. Agnes

7. The Lost Leonardo

8. Lamb

9. The Last Son

10. American Psycho (Uncut Version)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.