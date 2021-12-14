US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. No Time to Die
2. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
3. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
4. The Last Duel
5. The Hating Game
6. Venom: Let There Be Carnage
7. Dune
8. Free Guy
9. Elf (2003)
10. Love Actually
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. The Hating Game
2. Old Henry
3. Copshop
4. 2018: The Ultimate Test
5. The Green Knight
6. Agnes
7. The Lost Leonardo
8. Lamb
9. The Last Son
10. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.