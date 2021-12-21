CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 11:14 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

2. Spider-Man: Far from Home

3. The Last Duel

4. No Time to Die

5. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

6. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

7. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

8. Spider-Man: Homecoming

9. Free Guy

10. The Card Counter

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Hating Game

2. Old Henry

3. No Man of God

4. Copshop

5. Belfast

6. The Green Knight

7. The Last Son

8. The Novice

9. Best Sellers

10. Agnes

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

