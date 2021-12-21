US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. Venom: Let There Be Carnage 2. Spider-Man: Far from Home 3. The Last Duel 4. No…

Movies US charts: 1. Venom: Let There Be Carnage 2. Spider-Man: Far from Home 3. The Last Duel 4. No Time to Die 5. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas 6. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch 7. The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun 8. Spider-Man: Homecoming 9. Free Guy 10. The Card Counter Movies US charts – Independent: 1. The Hating Game 2. Old Henry 3. No Man of God 4. Copshop 5. Belfast 6. The Green Knight 7. The Last Son 8. The Novice 9. Best Sellers 10. Agnes Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.