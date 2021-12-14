US-Apple-Books-Top-10

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 11:41 AM

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult – 9781984818423 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. This Day by Blanka Lipińska – 9781982174392 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

3. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Dirty Dozen by Liliana Hart – 9781951129712 – (7th Press)

5. The Dark Hours by Michael Connelly – 9780316256568 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles – 9780735222373 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

8. Autopsy by Patricia Cornwell – 9780063112223 – (William Morrow)

9. Mercy by David Baldacci – 9781538719695 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Fear No Evil by James Patterson – 9780316499163 – (Little, Brown and Company)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

