‘Rent’ shows at Signature Theatre canceled, rescheduled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

December 27, 2021, 1:53 PM

Performances of “Rent” at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia, have been canceled because of multiple COVID-19 cases among the cast and crew.

As a result, the show’s run has been extended, and ticket holders to the canceled performances will have first access to the new dates.

All performances of the iconic rock musical through Wednesday have been canceled.

“Despite robust safety measures and testing in place, after a single positive COVID case cancelled this past weekend’s performances, additional breakthrough cases have been confirmed,” the show said in a statement.

New performances have been added for Jan. 4-9. Ticket holders for any of the canceled December shows will have first access to those dates, which will be available beginning Monday.

Eligible ticket holders will receive an email with instructions.

