Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 7:56 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — David Clark, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

