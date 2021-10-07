Coronavirus News: Time short for DC athletes to get vaccines | Shot rollout for younger kids | Zoo cancels events | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 12:48 PM

1. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doer (Scribner)

3. “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Henry Holt and Co.)

5. “The Last Graduate” by Naomi Novik (Del Rey)

6. “Feeding the Soul” by Tabitha Brown (William Morrow)

7. “The High 5 Habit” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

8. “Vanderbilt” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe (Harper)

9. “The Man Who Died Twice” by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman Books)

10. “Mile High With a Vampire” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

11. “Once Upon a Broken Heart” by Stephanie Garber (Flatiron Books)

12. “It Ends With Us″ by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

13. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

14. “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

15. “Little Blue Truck’s Halloween” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

16. “American Marxism″ by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

17. “Vince Flynn: Enemy at the Gates” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

18. “The Last Thing He Told Me″ by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

19. “The Santa Suit” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)

20. “Fortune and Glory” by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

21. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

22. “A Tale of Sorcery…” by Chris Colfer (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

23. “Spark” by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press)

24. “As Good as Dead” by Holly Jackson (Delacorte)

25. “Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven” by Kami Garcia (DC Comics)

Entertainment News

