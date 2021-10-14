Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Jennifer Garner among guests for Katie Couric book tour

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 5:33 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Katie Couric’s book tour, which begins in two weeks, will have some well known guests.

Live Nation announced Thursday that Jennifer Garner, “Saturday Night Live” performers Chloe Fineman and Melissa Villaseñor and Brad and Kimberly Paisley will be among those joining Couric for appearances around the country in support of her upcoming memoir “Going There.”

Tan France will be hand for the opening event, Oct. 28, at Boston Garden. The Paisleys will be with her in Nashville, Tennessee, Fineman and Villaseñor are scheduled for the Beacon Theatre in New York City and Garner for the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.

Other guests are Food Network host and best-selling author Ina Garten at Atlanta Symphony Hall, Chance the Rapper at the Chicago Theatre and a couple of fellow journalists: Savannah Guthrie, co-host of the “Today” show, Couric’s former job, will be with her at the Met Philadelphia; and, at the Anthem in Washington, D.C., Couric will be joined by Kara Swisher, an opinion writer for The New York Times and longtime technology reporter.

#MeToo activist Tarana Burke and singer Allison Russell also are expected to make appearances during the tour, which runs from Oct. 28-Nov. 15 and is in partnership with Live Nation and P&G.

