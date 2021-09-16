US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press) 2. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney (Farrar,…

1. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

3. “American Marxism″ by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

4. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 29” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz)

5. “It Ends With Us″ by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “The Hawthorne Legacy” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

7. “Countdown bin Laden” by Chris Wallace (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster)

8. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “The Last Thing He Told Me″ by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

10. “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

11. “Kristy and the Snobs” by Ann M. Martin (Scholastic)

12. “Chasing Serenity” by Kristen Ashley (Blue Box Press)

13. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo″ by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

14. “The Night She Disappeared” by Lisa Jewell (Atria Books)

15. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

16. “The Heron’s Cry” by Ann Cleaves (Minotaur)

17. “Little Blue Truck’s Halloween” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

18. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

19. “Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw” by Mike Lupica (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

20. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

21. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

22. “The Midnight Library″ by Matt Haig (Viking)

23. “The Bright Future” by Bobby Hall (Simon & Schuster)

24. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

25. “People We Meet on Vacation″ by Emily Henry (Berkley)

