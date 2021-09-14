Coronavirus News: How parents can prepare for COVID in schools | Child cases up 240% since July | FDA experts oppose booster plan | Latest cases in DC region
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

The Associated Press

September 14, 2021, 12:32 PM

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. True Skate, True Axis

4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

6. Google Maps, Google LLC

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

9. True Skate, True Axis

10. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Destiny Run, Voodoo

2. Make ’Em, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

3. Get Lucky 3D, HOMA GAMES

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Disney+, Disney

7. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

9. Google Chrome, Google LLC

10. Hulu: Stream movies & TV shows, Hulu, LLC

