The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
3. True Skate, True Axis
4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
9. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
10. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
4. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
5. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
6. Google Maps, Google LLC
7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC
9. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC
10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
3. Minecraft, Mojang
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
8. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
9. True Skate, True Axis
10. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Destiny Run, Voodoo
2. Make ’Em, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
3. Get Lucky 3D, HOMA GAMES
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
6. Disney+, Disney
7. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
8. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
9. Google Chrome, Google LLC
10. Hulu: Stream movies & TV shows, Hulu, LLC
