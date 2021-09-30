Coronavirus News: Prince George's schools alter quarantine guidelines | DC Council emergency bill calls for expanded virtual learning | Projected US virus deaths decreasing | Latest cases in DC region
Scarlett Johansson and Disney agree to end lawsuit

CNN

September 30, 2021, 9:09 PM

Scarlett Johansson vs. Disney is over.

On Thursday, the actress and Disney resolved their dispute over the lawsuit that Johansson filed against the company in July. The lawsuit alleged Disney breached her contract by releasing “Black Widow,” a Marvel film starring the actress, on Disney+ on the same day it was released in theaters.

Johansson said in a statement on Thursday that she was “happy to have resolved our differences.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team,” she said. “I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Alan Bergman, chairman of Disney Studios Content, said that Disney appreciates Johansson’s “contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s ‘Tower of Terror.'”

The suit alleged that putting “Black Widow” on Disney+ reduced Johansson’s financial stake in the film because she had agreed that her salary would be based, in large part, on the film’s box office haul.

Disney responded in July by saying that “there is no merit whatsoever to this filing.” The studio added at the time that the company “fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of ‘Black Widow’ on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20 million she has received to date.”

Johansson vs. Disney has been a flashpoint in an evolving Hollywood. The lawsuit came at a pivotal moment as the industry faces questions about how audiences will consume entertainment in the future, and how those who create it will be compensated.

“Black Widow” brought in $80 million at North American box office in its opening weekend. The film also made $60 million globally on Disney+ that weekend, according to the studio.

