CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan writes Biden about COVID | McAuliffe wants businesses to require vaccines | What does full approval of Pfizer's vaccine mean? | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Entertainment News » US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 12:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

2. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

3. The Courier (2021)

4. Stillwater

5. The Green Knight

6. A Quiet Place Part II

7. F9: The Fast Saga

8. Black Widow (2021)

9. Pig

10. Wrath of Man

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Green Knight

2. Restrepo

3. Demonic

4. Werewolves Within

5. The Water Man

6. The Imitation Game

7. Till Death

8. Swan Song

9. Summer Of 85

10. The Truffle Hunters

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

Biden announces new slate of impasse panel members

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

New Navy approach to supply chain elevates data-driven decisions to C-suite

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up