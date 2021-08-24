US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts: 1. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard 2. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 3. The Courier (2021) 4. Stillwater…

Movies US charts:

1. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

2. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

3. The Courier (2021)

4. Stillwater

5. The Green Knight

6. A Quiet Place Part II

7. F9: The Fast Saga

8. Black Widow (2021)

9. Pig

10. Wrath of Man

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Green Knight

2. Restrepo

3. Demonic

4. Werewolves Within

5. The Water Man

6. The Imitation Game

7. Till Death

8. Swan Song

9. Summer Of 85

10. The Truffle Hunters

