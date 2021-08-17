US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

Movies US charts:
1. F9: The Fast Saga
2. Black Widow (2021)
3. A Quiet Place Part II
4. Pig
5. History of the World, Part 1
6. Chaos Walking
7. Wrath of Man
8. Nobody
9. Field of Dreams
10. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Till Death
2. Napoleon Dynamite
3. Werewolves Within
4. Minari
5. Enemies of the State
6. Queen Bees
7. The Imitation Game
8. Can You Ever Forgive Me?
9. Super Troopers
10. Swan Song
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.