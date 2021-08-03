2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | 2nd Olympic sprint sweep | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Entertainment News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 11:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Movies US charts:

1. F9: The Fast Saga

2. A Quiet Place Part II

3. Wrath of Man

4. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

5. Nobody

6. Peter Rabbit 2

7. The Paper Tigers

8. Midnight at the Switchgrass

9. Ride The Eagle

10. The Forever Purge

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Werewolves Within

2. Settlers

3. Till Death

4. Zola

5. Resurgence

6. Enemies of the State

7. The Marksman (2021)

8. Sublet

9. The Dry

10. Promising Young Woman

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Movie News

Senate report advocates FISMA reforms after finding slow progress on agency cybersecurity

Air Force taking measures to help airmen retain sexual assault training information

BREAKING: Pentagon on lockdown after reported gunshots near Metro platform

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up