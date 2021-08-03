The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. F9: The Fast Saga
2. A Quiet Place Part II
3. Wrath of Man
4. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
5. Nobody
6. Peter Rabbit 2
7. The Paper Tigers
8. Midnight at the Switchgrass
9. Ride The Eagle
10. The Forever Purge
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Werewolves Within
2. Settlers
3. Till Death
4. Zola
5. Resurgence
6. Enemies of the State
7. The Marksman (2021)
8. Sublet
9. The Dry
10. Promising Young Woman
