Chelsea Clinton plans full year of ‘She Persisted’ books

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Clinton has a full schedule of books coming in 2022.

The daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is continuing her popular “She Persisted” children’s series with “She Persisted in Science: Brilliant Women Who Made a Difference.” Chelsea Clinton will write the book, which honors Florence Nightingale, Jane Goodall and Greta Thunberg among others, and Alexandra Boiger will provide illustrations.

“She Persisted in Science” comes out March 1, Philomel Books announced Friday. Philomel is a Penguin Random House imprint.

Clinton and Boiger, along with illustrator Gillian Flint, also will collaborate on 10 new “She Persisted” chapter books, including works on Coretta Scott King, Maya Lin, Wilma Mankiller and Temple Grandin. Clinton will write the introductions, Boiger will create the cover art and Flint the drawings inside. Authors will range from Kelly Starling Lyons for the King book to Aisha Saeed writing about Malala Yousafzai.

“It’s always the right time to share inspirational stories about women who have persisted in science, and it feels particularly important now to shine a light on women scientists and their contributions to our shared public health, the fight against climate change, and so much more,” Clinton said in a statement.

“I’m also honored to partner with ten brilliant writers, along with Alexandra Boiger and artist Gillian Flint, to continue the ‘She Persisted’ chapter book series. Together we’ll share in-depth stories about ten more inspirational woman who show young readers that they can dream big, persist, and make a big difference.”

Clinton launched the series in 2017, naming it after a remark made by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was attempting to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren during a debate over Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions.

