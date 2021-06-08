The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts: 1. Wrath of Man 2. The Courier (2021) 3. A Quiet Place 4. The Dry 5. Spiral:…

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

5. Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.