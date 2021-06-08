CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 11:45 AM

Movies US charts:

1. Wrath of Man

2. The Courier (2021)

3. A Quiet Place

4. The Dry

5. Spiral: From the Book of Saw

6. The Marksman (2021)

7. Chaos Walking

8. The Mist

9. Minari

10. Nobody

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Dry

2. The Marksman (2021)

3. Minari

4. Riders of Justice

5. Edge of the World

6. Promising Young Woman

7. Willy’s Wonderland

8. The Water Man

9. Trigger Point

10. Boogie

