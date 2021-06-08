The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Movies US charts:
1. Wrath of Man
2. The Courier (2021)
3. A Quiet Place
4. The Dry
5. Spiral: From the Book of Saw
6. The Marksman (2021)
7. Chaos Walking
8. The Mist
9. Minari
10. Nobody
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. The Dry
2. The Marksman (2021)
3. Minari
4. Riders of Justice
5. Edge of the World
6. Promising Young Woman
7. Willy’s Wonderland
8. The Water Man
9. Trigger Point
10. Boogie
