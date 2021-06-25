CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 7:09 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House adviser Cedric Richmond; Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Richmond; Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah,

“Fox News Sunday” — Richmond; Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.; Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri.

