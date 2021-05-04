CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to lift most restrictions May 21 | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 1:08 PM

Movies US charts:

1. Nomadland

2. The Marksman (2021)

3. Promising Young Woman

4. Nobody

5. The Kid Detective

6. Percy vs. Goliath

7. The Father

8. Trigger Point

9. The Courier (2021)

10. Minari

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Marksman (2021)

2. Promising Young Woman

3. The Father

4. Trigger Point

5. Minari

6. Another Round

7. Bone Tomahawk

8. Six Minutes to Midnight

9. Willy’s Wonderland

10. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (30th Anniversary Edition)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

