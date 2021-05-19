CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Posthumous John le Carré…

Posthumous John le Carré novel to be published in October

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 12:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — A final novel by John le Carré will be published this fall, 10 months after the spy writer’s death at the age of 89.

Publisher Viking said Wednesday that “Silverview,” le Carré’s 26th novel, will be published Oct. 12, in the week that would have seen his 90th birthday.

The publisher said the book is the only complete, full-length novel left unpublished at the time of le Carré’s death. It centers on a small-town bookseller who is drawn into a spy leak.

Le Carré, whose real name was David Cornwell, probed the morally murky world of espionage in the Cold War and its aftermath in books including “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” which have come to be seen as classics. The last novel published in his lifetime, “Agent Running in the Field,” was released in 2019.

The writer’s son, Nick Cornwell, said “Silverview” was “the authentic le Carré, telling one more story.”

“The book is fraught, forensic, lyrical, and fierce, at long last searching the soul of the modern Secret Intelligence Service itself,” he said. “It’s a superb and fitting final novel.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | World News

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up