Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 3:00 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Thomas P. Bossert, former White House homeland security adviser; retired Gen. Keith Alexander, former director of the National Security Agency.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Matthew Pottinger, former White House homeland security adviser; Peter J. Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine; Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; former Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo; Kevin Washington, president and CEO, YMCA of the USA; Stephen Kaufer, president and CEO, Tripadvisor; Paul Gionfriddo, president and CEO, Mental Health America.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Buttigieg; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

