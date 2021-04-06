CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Montgomery Co. approves summer camp rules | Get a ride to Annapolis vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The top 10 books on the Apple Store

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 3:20 PM

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. The Rebel by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan, LLC)

2. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

3. The Red Book by David Ellis & James Patterson – 9780316499422 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Wilde Child by Eloisa James – 9780062877857 – (Avon)

5. Win by Harlan Coben – 9781538748268 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig – 9780525559481 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Bridgerton Collection Volume 2 by Julia Quinn – 9780063138933 – (Avon)

8. My True Love by Melissa Foster – No ISBN Available – (World Literary Press)

9. Hard to Lose by K. Bromberg – 9781942832232 – (JKB Publishing, LLC)

10. The Liar’s Wife by Samantha Hayes – 9781786816689 – (Bookouture)

11. No Way Out by Fern Michaels – 9781496731203 – (Kensington Books)

12. Primary Valor: The Forging of Luke Stone—Book #5 (an Action Thriller) by Jack Mars – 9781094371467 – (Jack Mars)

13. Die Trying by Lee Child – 9781440625725 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

14. The Black Book by David Ellis & James Patterson – 9780316464147 – (Little, Brown and Company)

15. Secret Star by Nora Roberts – 9780369700766 – (Silhouette)

16. Tell No Lies by Allison Brennan – 9781488077142 – (MIRA Books)

17. Faucian Bargain: The Most Powerful and Dangerous Bureaucrat in American History by Steve Deace & Todd Erzen – 9781637581124 – (Post Hill Press)

18. Near Dark by Brad Thor – 9781982104085 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

19. The Beauty of Living Twice by Sharon Stone – 9780525656777 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

20. Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu – 9780307907202 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

