CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. approves in-person graduations | Va. school performance update | EU on J&J vaccine | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Cover unveiled for Clinton-Penny…

Cover unveiled for Clinton-Penny novel ‘State of Terror’

The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 7:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The cover for Hillary Clinton’s first novel will not be mistaken for those of her memoirs.

There’s no smiling photograph like on the front of 2003’s “Living History” or the more sober portrait of Clinton for “Hard Choices,” which came out in 2014, or even the plain lettering of the 2017 release “What Happened.” For “State of Terror,” co-written with the popular mystery novelist Louise Penny, the cover features a maze-like four-sided figure, with stark red lines and in one corner an American flag, all set against a black backdrop.

The novel comes out Oct. 12 and will be released jointly by Simon & Schuster, Clinton’s publisher, and St. Martin’s Press, which publishes Penny. The two companies unveiled the cover Wednesday, and have called the novel a “high-stakes thriller of international intrigue,” featuring a “novice” secretary of state, a position Clinton held from 2009-2013.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Bill to strengthen IG independence seeks to correct ‘unconscionable’ long-term vacancies

OMB, OPM to set up new hiring assessment line of business as part of IT modernization push

Military exchanges to open their doors to civilian employees starting in May

Lawmakers want to end 8-year debate over the definition of data centers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up