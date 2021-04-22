CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. schools update | Summer camps under CDC guidelines | Montgomery Co. loosens restrictions | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

April 22, 2021, 12:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

1. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “On the House: A Washington Memoir” by John Boehner (St. Martin’s Press)

3. “Dog Man: Mothering Heights” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

4. “The Devil’s Hand” by Jack Carr (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

5. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

6. “The Lighter Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook” by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious/Little, Brown)

7. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)

9. “Hush Little Girl” by Lisa Regan (Bookouture)

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Stargazer” by Anne Hillerman (Harper)

13. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)

14. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

15. “The Hero Code” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

16. “Finding Elodie” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

17. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

18. “The Red Book” by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

19. “Fast Burn!” by Ian K. Smith (St. Martin’s Press)

20. “Ask Iwata” (VIZ Media LLC)

21. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

22. “The Pepper Thai Cookbook” by Pepper Teigen and Garrett Snyder (Clarkson Potter)

23. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

24. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

25. “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News

2020 FEVS: Pandemic posed challenges but presented new opportunities for employee engagement

USPS speeds up plans to get 138 package-sorting machines running ahead of holiday season

Is CISA’s third cyber emergency directive in five months a sign that things are getting worse?

Biden signs $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up