CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 6:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 technical lead.

_

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Yellen; Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

Energy, NNSA looking for new CIOs

Biden addresses another union priority: Cleaning house at federal impasse panel

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

Biden launches ‘urgent initiative’ to improve cybersecurity capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up