Apple Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher) 1. A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas –…

Listen now to WTOP News

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas – 9781635576191 – (Bloomsbury Publishing)

2. Relentless by Mark Greaney – 9780593098967 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah – 9781250178626 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

4. Firefly Lane by Kristin Hannah – 9781429927840 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas – 9781619634459 – (Bloomsbury Publishing)

6. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster by Bill Gates – 9780385546140 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Missing and Endangered by J. A. Jance – 9780062853486 – (William Morrow)

8. Escorting the Billionaire by Leigh James – No ISBN Available – (CMG Publishing, LLC)

9. The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse – 9780593296684 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn – 9780062424105 – (Avon)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.