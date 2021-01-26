The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

Movies US charts:
1. Tenet
2. News of the World
3. Promising Young Woman
4. American Skin
5. The War with Grandpa
6. National Treasure
7. Honest Thief
8. The Croods: A New Age
9. National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets
10. Let Him Go
Movies US charts – Independent:
1. Promising Young Woman
2. Our Friend
3. MLKFBI
4. The Dissident
5. No Man’s Land
6. Some Kind of Heaven
7. Love Sarah
8. Assassins
9. Kajillionaire
10. PG: Psycho Goreman
