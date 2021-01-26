The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

Movies US charts: 1. Tenet 2. News of the World 3. Promising Young Woman 4. American Skin 5. The War…

Listen now to WTOP News

Movies US charts:

1. Tenet

2. News of the World

3. Promising Young Woman

4. American Skin

5. The War with Grandpa

6. National Treasure

7. Honest Thief

8. The Croods: A New Age

9. National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets

10. Let Him Go

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. Our Friend

3. MLKFBI

4. The Dissident

5. No Man’s Land

6. Some Kind of Heaven

7. Love Sarah

8. Assassins

9. Kajillionaire

10. PG: Psycho Goreman

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.