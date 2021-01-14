INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Ex-CIA chief confident about security | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Entertainment News » Michael Cohen writes foreword…

Michael Cohen writes foreword for Trump impeachment book

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 8:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — A bound edition of materials about President Donald Trump’s second impeachment will feature a foreword from an estranged associate — former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Skyhorse Publishing announced that “The Second Impeachment Report: Materials in Support of H. Res. 24, Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for High Crimes and Misdemeanors by the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary” will come out Feb. 9. Publishers do not require permission to release Congressional reports as books because they are not copyrighted.

The House impeached Trump earlier this week on a single charge, incitement of insurrection, over his role in last week’s bloody attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump also was impeached a year ago for pressuring Ukraine’s president to investigate President-elect Joe Biden. The Senate voted to acquit him.

Cohen already has written a book about his falling out with Trump, the bestselling “Disloyal.” In his foreword to the new book, he writes, “We should never have to call Donald Trump ‘Mr. President’ again after January 20, 2021.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

Coast Guard sets up recruiting corps to deal with struggling numbers

Pentagon puts budgeteers in charge of business process reform

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

New House bill would block future administrations from using Schedule F, or anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up