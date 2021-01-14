CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 1:39 PM

1. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Star Wars: Light of the Jedi” (The High Republic) by Charles Soule (Del Rey)

3. “Bridgertons: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

4. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)

5. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

7. “The Viscount Who Loved Me” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

8. “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder (Tim Duggan Books)

9. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)

10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

11. “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

12. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

13. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

14. “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

15. “All the Colors of the Night” by Jayne Ann Krentz (Berkley)

16. “Cat Kid Comic Club” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

17. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

18. “Bridgerton Collection Volume 1” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

19. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

20. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (William Morrow Cookbooks)

21. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

22. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)

23. “1984” by George Orwell (Signet Classic)

24. “American Traitor” by Brad Taylor (William Morrow)

25. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosake with Sharon L. Lechter (Plata Publishing)

