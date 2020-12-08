CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Apple Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 11:55 AM

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 12/06/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. A Promised Land by Barack Obama – 9781524763183 – (Crown)

2. Deadly Cross by James Patterson – 9780316497992 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. My Brother’s Roommate by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan, LLC)

4. Daylight by David Baldacci – 9781538761687 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. The Last Flight by Julie Clark – 9781728215730 – (Sourcebooks, Inc)

6. Playing Dirty by Liliana Hart – No ISBN Available – (7th Press)

7. A Warm Heart in Winter by J.R. Ward – 9781982159719 – (Gallery Books)

8. The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly – 9780316498029 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Ready Player Two by Ernest Cline – 9781524761356 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham – 9780385545976 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

