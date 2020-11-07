Livestream concert calendar for November 10-January 8

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a concert, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing for charity to local faves trying to earn a living.

Check out our roundup of options below and offer tips by emailing rkessler@wtop.com.

November 10:

8 p.m. – CWTV/City Winery presents Woofstock At The Wine Garden – Emmylou Harris & Friends featuring The Red Dirt Boys live from City Winery Nashville, benefiting Bonaparte’s Retreat and Crossroads Campus. Tickets are $15 and you can buy them here.

November 11:

8 p.m. – 311 will perform their album Music in its entirety. Tickets are $20 and you can buy them here.

November 12:

3 p.m. – Frank Turner will be doing a livestream fundraiser for his touring crew. Watch the livestream here and donate to his crew here.

3 p.m. – The HBCU Homecoming Celebration includes performances by H.E.R. and Khalid. Get more information and a link to the livestream here.

7 p.m. – The SIMS Foundation and Arlyn Studios present Music for the Mind 2020, a virtual showcase to support mental health awareness and the SIMS Foundation. Performers include Any You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, The Bright Light Social Hours, Gina Chavez, The Sideshow Tragedy, and more. Tickets are $10 and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Foo Fighters are doing a livestream from The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles. TIckets are $15 and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Spectrum presents James Bay powered by Pandora. RSVP for the livestream here.

November 13:

5 p.m. – Rufus Wainwright presents his livestream series “A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!” Each stream will feature one side of an album and today’s feature is side 2 of Want One. Tickets start at $20 and you can buy them here.

November 14:

3 p.m. – Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp presents Front Row Live with Roger Daltrey. Tickets start at $25 and you can buy them here.

5 p.m. – Metallica present Live & Acoustic from HQ, a Helping Hands concert and auction event benefiting the band’s foundation All Within My Hands. Tickets start at $14.99 and allow you to watch the stream as many times as you like within a 48 hour period. Buy tickets here.

6 p.m. – The DEVO fan fest DEVOtional takes the 20th anniversary event virtual with a special online tribute event featuring appearances by band members Mark Mothersbaugh, Gerard Casale, and David Kendrick, as well as Fred Armisen, DJ Lance Rock, and more. Watch the livestream here.

November 16:

8 p.m. – CWTV/City Winery presents Woofstock At The Wine Garden – Emmylou Harris & Friends featuring Marty Stuart live from City Winery Nashville, benefiting Bonaparte’s Retreat and Crossroads Campus. Tickets are $15 and you can buy them here.

November 17:

7 p.m. – Capital One City Parks Foundation’s Summerstage Anywhere digital series presents Soccer Mommy with the first full band performance since the release of her album “color theory”. Watch the livestream here.

November 18:

8:30 p.m. – Dreamstage presents Thanksgiving Live At The Ryman in Nashville featuring performances from American Idol winner Layne Hardy and former contestants Laci Kaye Booth, Grace Leer, and Dillon James. Other performers include Matt Stell and Riley Green. Tickets are $24.99 and you can buy them here.

November 19:

10:15 p.m. – Jam In The Van Speakeasy Sessions presents Garza featuring Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation. Tickets are $10 and you can buy them here.

November 20:

5 p.m. – Rufus Wainwright presents his livestream series “A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!” Each stream will feature one side of an album and today’s feature is side 1 of Want 2. Tickets start at $20 and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Sessions Live presents an intimate trio performance by Mother Mother. Tickets start at $15 and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – Southern rockers The Wild Feathers celebrate the release of their album Medium Rarities with a livestream from Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. Tickets start at $10 and you can buy them here.

November 22:

2 p.m. – The National Philharmonic at Strathmore is going virtual for the 2020-21 season. Today they present All American Composers with Piotr Gajewski, conductor. Get more information and watch the livestream here.

5 p.m. – Culture Club presents Rainbow In The Dark, a global livestream from Royal Albert Hall in London. Buy tickets here.

9 p.m. – Cold War Kids present the last show of their virtual tour, live from CWK Studio in Los Angeles. Tonight’s set will feature deep cuts from their entire catalog. Tickets are $15 or $50 for all 4 nights of the tour and you can buy them here.

November 27:

3 p.m. – Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp presents Front Row Live with Joe Elliott of Def Leppard. Tickets start at $25 and you can buy them here.

5 p.m. – Rufus Wainwright presents his livestream series “A Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective!” Each stream will feature one side of an album and today’s feature is side 2 of Want 2. Tickets start at $20 and you can buy them here.

9 p.m. – American Express Unstaged presents Dua Lipa’s Studio 2054, billed as a night of “music, mayhem, performance, theatre, dance, and much more.” Tickets start at $12.99 and you can buy them here.

December 4:

8 p.m. – Hanson present the third weekend of their streaming concert series Live and Electric Revisited at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Tickets are $15 for a single show or all three over the weekend for $39. Buy tickets here starting November 9.

December 5:

8 p.m. – Liam Gallagher presents Down by the River Thames, an exclusive live performance where he’ll perform songs from his solo albums as well as Oasis tunes. Tickets are $22.50 and you can buy them here.

2 p.m. & 9 p.m. – Hanson present the third weekend of their streaming concert series Live and Electric Revisited at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK. Note: These are 2 separate livestreams today and you need a ticket for each one. Tickets are $15 for a single show or all three over the weekend for $39. Buy tickets here starting November 9.

December 10:

9 p.m. – iHeartRadio presents Jingle Ball 2020 with performances by Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, and more. Watch the livestream here.

December 11:

8 p.m. – 311 will perform their album Grassroots in its entirety. Tickets are $20 and you can buy them here.

December 12:

3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Lindsey Stirling presents Home for the Holidays, a livestream special featuring songs from her holiday album Warmer In The Winter. Tickets are $23.50 and you can buy them here.

7 p.m. – Gorillaz will perform their latest album Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez live in full during a global livestream. Tickets are $15 or all three global streams for $30 and you can buy them here.

8 p.m. – Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp presents Front Row Live with Styx. Tickets start at $25 and you can buy them here.

December 19:

3 p.m. – Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp presents Front Row Live with Scorpions. Tickets start at $25 and you can buy them here.

January 8, 2021:

9 p.m. – Rolling Live Studios presents Mike Garson’s A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Experience “Just for One Day” in celebration of David Bowie’s 74th birthday. The event will feature a career spanning all Bowie alumni band including Earl Slick, Tony Visconti, Charlie Sexton, Sterling Campbell, Carlos Alomar, Omar Hakim, Gail Ann Dorsey, Tim Lefevbre. Holly Palmer, and more. Also expect to appear are vocalists Ian Astbury, Billy Corgan, Joe Elliott, Perry Farrell, Lzzy Hale, Macy Gray, Corey Glover, Bernard Fowler, Lena Hall, Trent Reznor, Gavin Rossdale, Judith Hill, and more. Tickets start at $25 and you can buy them here.

Daily/Weekly:

Trey Anastasio (Phish) is doing a virtual residency on Fridays starting October 9th. The shows will be live from the Beacon Theatre in NYC for 8 weeks through November 27 with all proceeds benefiting Phish’s WaterWheel Foundation and Divided Sky Fund. Watch the livestreams here.

Heather Pierson does weekly livestreams on her Facebook page. Tune in for Musical Meditation Mondays at 7 p.m., Wednesday Evening Standard Hour at 5 p.m. and the Saturday Afternoon Special at 4 p.m.

Every Wednesday at 11:30 p.m., The Art Boutiki Music Hall in San Jose, CA hosts a livestream concert series. If that’s a bit late for you, re-broadcasts of each show are show throughout the day for the following month. The streams are free but tips or donations are encouraged to support the small venue. Check out past and current livestreams here.

Suzy Bogguss holds her Weekly Wine Down Wednesdays where she performs songs and chats with fans on her Facebook page. You may even see some special guests like Pam Tillis stop by!

Former local musicians The Kennedys/Maura and Pete Kennedy hold all-request livestreams every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. from their apartment in NYC. Watch the livestream here.

Mary Chapin Carpenter presents her Songs From Home series with livestream videos on her Facebook page. She was supposed to return to Wolf Trap this summer but with her tour cancelled because of COVID-19, you can instead watch her here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Tony Lucca, known for his stints on “The Voice” and “The Mickey Mouse Club,” does livestreams every Sunday and Wednesday on social media. Watch his Facebook livestream here and his Instagram livestream here.

Grouplove performs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Folk-bluegrass-Americana band/duo Nell & Jim perform every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.

Other frequent D.C. and Baltimore local streams include Justin Trawick , The 19th Street Band and Fells Point Streaming.