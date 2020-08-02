Livestream concert calendar for August 5-August 21

Live concert streams are a great way to pass the time, and there are plenty to choose from.

When I’m not in the WTOP traffic center, chances are you’ll find me out at a live show. Big venues, small clubs, festivals — it does not matter. I’ll see it all, which is why it’s been such an adjustment for me during COVID-19.

What’s a live music lover to do? Live concert streams! There is something for everyone, from national acts playing in their homes for charity to local faves with a guitar and iPhone trying to keep the money flow coming in through PayPal and Venmo.

It’s hard to keep track of it all, so check out our roundup of options available for you to keep the music flowing from the comfort of your couch. Feel free to give us a heads up on anything you’re watching in the live stream community by shooting me an email at rkessler@wtop.com.

August 5:

12 p.m. – Virtual Musikfest continues with performances from The Lone Bellow, I’m With Her, First Aid Kit, and more. Watch the livestream here.

August 6:

12 p.m. – Virtual Musikfest continues with performances from John Doe, Benjamin Booker, Jonny Lang, Marcus King Band, and more. Watch the livestream here.

3 p.m. – REM stream their 1999 Glastonbury headlining set for 72 hours only here.

8 p.m. – Verzuz presents their latest battle featuring Rick Ross vs 2 Chainz. Watch the livestream here.

August 7:

12 p.m. – Virtual Musikfest continues with performances from Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Ben Harper, Black Lips, Nightmares on Wax, and more. Watch the livestream here.

2 p.m. – …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead play a livestream show to benefit the UK and European venues they were supposed to play on their 2020 tour. Tickets are $7 and you can buy them here.

August 8:

12 p.m. – Virtual Musikfest continues with performances from Kacey Musgraves, Sunflower Bean, Amy Ray, Grace Potter, and more. Watch the livestream here.

4 p.m. – Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls play show 2500 via livestream. Tickets are $15 and you can buy them here.

August 9:

12 p.m. – Virtual Musikfest concludes with performances from Dhani Harrison, Ray LaMontagne, Chris & Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes, Suzanne Vega, Josh Ritter, and more. Watch the livestream here.

August 11:

6 p.m. – KEXP at Home presents Bully. Watch the livestream here.

August 13:

6 p.m. – KEXP at Home presents Lucinda Williams. Watch the livestream here.

August 14:

9 p.m. – …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead play a livestream show to benefit several local record stores across the US. Tickets are $9 and you can buy them here.

August 15:

9 p.m. – Biffy Clyro celebrate their new release ” A Celebration of Endings” with a global livestream from Glasgow, Scotland and broadcast on You Tube. Tickets go on sale 7/24 here.

August 16:

5 p.m. – Steel Panther presents Lockdown in the Rockdown benefiting Crew Nation and a local Los Angeles animal rescue. Tickets start at $15 and you can buy them here.

August 21:

9 p.m. – Tim McGraw presents McGraw Here On Earth, an interactive live music experience to celebrate the release of his new album Here On Earth. Tickets are $15 and you can buy them here.

Daily/Weekly:

Former local musicians The Kennedys/Maura and Pete Kennedy hold all-request livestreams every Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. from their apartment in NYC. Watch the livestream here.

Mary Chapin Carpenter presents her Songs From Home series with livestream videos on her Facebook page. She was supposed to return to Wolf Trap this summer but with her tour cancelled because of COVID-19, you can instead watch her here.

Indigo Girls do an all request livestream every Thursday at 7 p.m. to benefit different charities. Request songs and watch the livestream here.

Jewel presents Live from San Quarantine: Music & Mental Health every Thursday at 6 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Lara Hope & The Ark-Tones livestream their upbeat rockabilly tunes every Monday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Diplo offers themed #COVIDseries sets every Friday and Saturday. Watch the livestream here.

Major Lazer offers themed #COVIDseries sets every Sunday. Watch the livestream here.

Edwin McCain does McCain Mondays — Live from Fast Eddie’s Christmas Corona Lounge, a concert and fundraiser every week at 8 p.m. Beneficiaries vary from week to week. Watch the livestream here.

Tony Lucca, known for his stints on “The Voice” and “The Mickey Mouse Club,” does livestreams every Sunday and Wednesday on social media. Watch his Facebook livestream here and his Instagram livestream here.

Marc Roberge from O.A.R. does a live Instagram show called “I Feel Home with Marc” every Sunday at 4 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Grouplove performs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Instagram Live. Watch the livestream here.

Dave Koz does All Requests Fridays on his Facebook page. Watch the livestream here.

Dillon Francis hosts weekly livestreams, including Taco Tuesdays and Humpday Heaters in addition to appearing Saturdays on Diplo’s Coronight Fever. Watch the livestream here.

Dolly Parton continues her “Goodnight with Dolly” series, reading children’s books from her Imagination Library every Thursday at 7 p.m. Watch the livestream here.

Kongos plan to do a livestream every Friday on their Facebook page for a few songs then continuing over to their Patreon page for more exclusive content for their subscribers.

Folk-bluegrass-Americana band/duo Nell & Jim perform every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. here.

Local fave Jimi Davies, best known as Jimi HaHa from his days with Jimmie’s Chicken Shack, performs fundraisers with his Quarantour 2020 Couch Concerts. Watch the livestream here.

Frank Raines, who you might know as Dewey Elvis, hosts “Frank’s Friday Live at Five,” featuring dinner music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Watch the livestream here.

Other frequent D.C. and Baltimore local streams include Justin Trawick, Cathy DiToro and The 19th Street Band.

You can also visit Fells Point Streaming.