Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

August 21, 2020, 6:48 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Kate Bedingfield, Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation”— Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel; former FBI Director James Comey; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Notre Dame University President John Jenkins; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Meadows; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

