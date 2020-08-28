CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US health agencies take heat after blunders | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

August 28, 2020, 6:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation”— Wolf; Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.; Attorney General Daniel Cameron of Kentucky; Ben Crump, the lawyer for Jacob Blake’s family.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif.; Peter Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; WNBA players’ union president Nneka Ogwumike.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign; Lara Trump, adviser to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up