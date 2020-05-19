Home » Entertainment News » US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

May 19, 2020, 11:34 AM

1. False Assurances by Christopher Rosow – 9781734714715 – (Quadrant Publishing LLC)

2. The Last Trial by Scott Turow – 9781538748084 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Camino Winds by John Grisham – 9780385545945 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner – 9781501133534 – (Atria Books)

5. Walk the Wire by David Baldacci – 9781538761502 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Normal People by Sally Rooney – 9781984822192 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Wylde by Sawyer Bennett – No ISBN Available – (Big Dog Books, LLC)

8. Untamed by Glennon Doyle – 9781984801265 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The 20th Victim by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316494953 – (Little, Brown and Company)

