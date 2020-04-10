Harvey Weinstein faces another sexual assault charge in Los Angeles

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have leveled another sexual assault charge against imprisoned former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The charge of sexual battery by restraint stems from an alleged incident at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Weinstein, who is serving 23 years in prison in New York after being convicted of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, was already facing four felony charges in Los Angeles, including forcible rape, sexual penetration by use of force, sexual battery and forcible oral copulation. Weinstein has denied the allegations. CNN reached out to his representatives Friday for comment on the new charge.

The victim was initially interviewed as a possible corroborating witness to the earlier charges, according to the district attorney’s office. Last month, she provided information confirming that the assault took place within the 10-year statute of limitation, the district attorney’s office said.

“As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims. If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement.

The district attorney’s office also said it has declined to pursue two other potential cases against Weinstein because the accusers did not want to testify.

The district attorney’s office said it has initiated a request for temporary custody of Weinstein from New York, the first of several steps in the extradition process. Given the coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear when that move might occur.

Weinstein has not been arraigned on any charges in Los Angeles. He will be arraigned after he arrives in California, according to the district attorney’s office.

If convicted, Weinstein faces up to 29 years in prison.

A New York judge sentenced Weinstein, 68, to 20 years in prison for criminal sexual act and three years in prison for rape. The sentences will run consecutively, and both come with five years of supervision after release, and Weinstein must register as a sex offender.

The former producer was assigned to the Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Alden, New York.