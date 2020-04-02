Eagle-eyed ‘Little Women’ fans spot modern drink bottles in scene background

The editing of any feature movie can be a painstaking process. But that doesn’t mean those in charge always spot…

The editing of any feature movie can be a painstaking process. But that doesn’t mean those in charge always spot every little detail, as one self-confessed “very big fan” of “Little Women” discovered while rewatching the 2019 adaptation directed by Greta Gerwig.

Madelyn Rancourt spotted a drinks canister and a water bottle in the background of one scene, which she recorded and posted to the social networking site TikTok in a video viewed more than 91,000 times.

Because there are no timestamps on TikTok it is not clear when the video was posted, although it started to go viral this week.

The scene shows the March family — including lead character Jo March, played by Saoirse Ronan, meeting their neighbor Laurie in his home. A plastic water bottle and a hydro flask can be seen on a table in the background.

After Rancourt posted the video other fans took to social media to say they had also spotted it.

Some people drew parallels with other well known set gaffes — including the coffee cup that was infamously left in a “Game of Thrones” scene.

After Rancourt’s post went viral she uploaded another video to TikTok, this time showing “Little Women” actors Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Laura Dern discussing the scene for a Vanity Fair video posted on YouTube alongside director Gerwig.

The actors and director don’t appear to have spotted the additional set prop, even though they directly discuss the scene.

Sony Pictures did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.