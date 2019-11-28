Things to do around DC this weekend: Nov. 29–Dec. 1

Find dozens of things to do this weekend in the D.C. area.

All Weekend

The Festival of Trees at the Maryland State Fairgrounds features a magical wonderland of trees, displays, rides, games and entertainment. If Santa had a theme park, this would be it.

The 35th Annual Maryland Christmas Show at the Great Frederick Fairgrounds features shopping, vendors, arts and artisans, demos, a food pavilion and a visit from Santa.

The Downtown Holiday Market, in downtown D.C., is in its 15th season of a winter wonderland of exhibitors, arts and artisans, performers, vendors, festive shopping, seasonal music, treats and more.

Christmas at Mount Vernon is a holiday tradition featuring festive events daily, holiday-themed activities, a dinner tour, demos, music and fireworks.

The Glen Echo Holiday Art Show runs through this weekend with something for everyone: artists, vendors, demos and, this weekend, a small business celebration.

Enchant The Great Search is a Christmas light maze and market at Nationals Park featuring ice skating trail, Santa’s Landing, a holiday market with 60+ vendors and food.

ZooLights has begun at the National Zoo. More than 500,000 lights transform the zoo into a winter wonderland with live music, tasty treats and holiday shopping.

National Geographic Museum presents the exhibit “Becoming Jane,” a multimedia, hands-on, exhibit celebrating the extraordinary life work of Dr. Jane Goodall. The event features a 3D simulation and hologram.

Cirque Dreams Unwrapped at the Gaylord shows a Christmas fable brought to life with breathtaking artistry, music and showmanship.

ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Gaylord National Harbor, as part of Christmas on the Potomac, presents a winter wonderland of ice sculptures, slides, self-guided tours, treats and more.

The Polar Express Train Ride begins this weekend at the B&O Railroad Museum. The celebrated holiday classic comes to life before your eyes.

Hokusai: Mad about Painting, a new exhibit at the Freer Gallery, highlights the works of Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai and his iconic global art, featuring his paintings, sketches and drawings.

Bonnard To Vuillard: The Intimate Poetry of Everyday Life at the Phillips Collection features the Nabis Collection of Vicki and Roger Sant. The exhibit explores the rarely seen works of this international group.

The National Portrait Gallery has the annual exhibit Recent Acquisitions showcasing 25 portraits of individuals impacting art, business, fashion, medicine, music and social justice.

The ARTECHOUSE exhibit Lucid Motion examines human motion from various standpoints by renowned Japanese artist Daito Manabe, engaging visitors in dances, lights and shades through creative technology.

The Newseum is closing Dec. 31. See exhibits showcasing the power of a free press during some of the most turbulent and captivating times.

Arena Stage has Disney’s “Newsies” continuing this weekend. Experience the Tony Award-winning musical.

Arena Stage presents Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise, the Tony Award-winning playwright’s heartwarming story of two strangers who met by letter during World War ll.

Folger Shakespeare Library presents Amadeus, the Tony-winning best play highlighting the eccentric prodigy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and his destructive rival.

The Keegan Theatre has Airness, a comedy about finding your inner Air Guitar champion.

The Warner Theatre hosts The Washington Ballet in The Nutcracker, a seasonal tradition. Set in historic 1882 Georgetown to Tchaikovsky’s magical score, Sunday’s performance is Family Day.

The Kennedy Center presents another version of the timeless tale. Atlanta Ballet: The Nutcracker comes to life a various showtimes this weekend.

The Kennedy Center presents NSO Pops: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert. Experience the film in HD with the score played live at various showtimes this weekend.

Ford’s Theatre presents A Christmas Carol. Join the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future as Ebenezer Scrooge goes on a journey of redemption.

The Hylton Performing Arts Center presents Northern Virginia Ballet: The Nutcracker in a family-friendly production of a holiday classic with various showtimes.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Seasons Greenings: America’s Gardens at the Botanical Gardens features gardens from Hawaii to Maine with miniature displays, scenes, music, holiday treats and more through the season.

The Holiday Open House at Sky Meadow Park, in Delaplane, brings the historic area to life with the sights and sounds of the holidays. The open house features storytelling, tasty treats and tours, plus Santa.

The Beer, Wine and Cider Festival, at Tysons Biergarten, is a day of tastings with 50+ local breweries, wineries and spirits, plus music, eats and more.

The ArtRave Art Meets Fashion presents local artists, crafters and designers in an outdoor market with food, performers and more.

Mounted Games Across America at the Show Place Arena, in Upper Marlboro, is the most fun to have on horseback with a day of skill and exciting completion for all skill levels.

The Annual Tree Lighting Festival at City Market is a holiday-themed family fun fest with rides, treats, music and festive offerings.

The Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly hosts the Smithsonian TechQuest: Race to the Moon, an alternate-reality game for families set in the thrilling era of early space flight.

Light Up the Wharf officially begins the holiday season with the lighting of the giant tree and thousands of twinkling lights, holiday treats and a Caps Campfire.

Saturday night

The Birchmere presents Baltimore alt-rocker Mary Prankster.

9:30 Club hosts rock, jazz, R&B singer-songwriter Alice Smith.

The Anthem hosts Canadian electro producer deadmau5 / Cube V3-2019 Tour with MSTRKRFT and Jay Robinson.

Pearl Street Warehouse features the melodic pop of HüsBand.

Union Stage has a free bluegrass blowout with Hollertown and Wicked Sycamore.

The Fillmore presents Mexican alt-rockers Fobia.

At Rams Head On Stage, it’s Christmas with the Celts.

The Hamilton presents “new-grass” with flat picker Keller Williams presenting Keller and the Keels with Lindsay Lou.

The Lincoln Theatre hosts Persian pop artist Shadmehr.

The Strathmore features Holidays in Harmony an A Cappella Concert.

The Barns of Wolf Trap has local musicians paying tribute to Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ and Bob Dylan’s ‘Blood on the Tracks.’

U Street Music Hall hosts R&B and soul artist Berhana.

City Winery presents jazz, R&B drummer Little John Roberts featuring Tony Tatum, Kari Epps & special guests.

The Song Byrd Cafe has A Roots-Blues Celebration of Jimi Hendrix featuring Eli Cook.

Tally Ho Theatre features ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience.

Blues Alley presents Swiss musician, composer Alex Bugnon.

Rock&Roll Hotel hosts Philadelphia rhythm and bluesman Son Little.

Hill Country Live has Richmond’s own Twin Bothers Band.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz celebrates 40 years of raw soul with Maze featuring Frankie Beverly.

MGM National Harbor presents Grammy-winning R&B vocalist Anita Baker.

Maryland Live Casino hosts Grammy winner Michael Bolton.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Crafts & Cheer at Cana Vineyards & Winery in Middleburg is a day of holiday festivities, good cheer, crafting, vendors, shopping and a visit from Santa.

Music at the Winery at Linganore Winery offers a relaxed atmosphere with no tickets, shopping, tastings and afternoon of free music by a featured artist.

The Weinberg Center has magical family show of lights with Lightwire Theatre: A Very Electric Christmas.

The Meyerhoff has a music matinee featuring the famed New Orleans-based Preservation Hall Jazz Band linking music between New Orleans and Havana.

The Smithsonian American Art Museum‘s new exhibit Chiura Obata: American Modern celebrates the work of the California-based artist, one of the most significant Japanese-American cultural leaders of the last century.

Grand Illumination in Annapolis is the annual ringing in of the season with a tree lighting, dancing, carolers, spirits and treats and kids holiday activities.

Sunday night

9:30 Club presents Bermuda reggae artist Colin Patrick Harper.

The Fillmore has Atlanta indie-rockers Manchester Orchestra with Foxing and Oso Oso.

Rams Head On Stage goes country with Diamond Rio: Holidays & Hits.

Jammin’ Java has rock duo Killer Deluxe with Shock Mafia.

The Hamilton has A Charlie Brown Christmas with The Eric Byrd Trio.

Amp by Strathmore has a Kids Pajama Jam Party with Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats.

The Barns of Wolf Trap has a chamber music matinee with pianist Jeffrey Kahane.

At City Winery it’s the gospel organist P.J. Morgan.

The Song Byrd Cafe hosts Brooklyn singer-songwriter Sydney Fay.

Blues Alley presents Swiss musician and composer Alex Bugnon.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz dance party and a Prince CD release with DJ Doctor Rock.

MGM National Harbor has Grammy-winning R&B vocalist Anita Baker.

