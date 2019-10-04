Things to do in the DC area this weekend: Oct. 4–6

Entertainment events in the D.C. area for the weekend of Oct. 4 through Oct. 6.

All Weekend :

Heritage India Festival at the Dulles Expo Center this weekend is a cultural celebration like no other, featuring cuisine from South Asia with shopping, vendors, music and entertainment, artisans and more.

Annapolis Power Boat Show this weekend is an annual event bringing boat enthusiasts and manufacturers together at City Dock for demos, vendors, music and entertainment, tastings and more.

23rd Annual Oktoberfest in Ft. Belvoir is four days of authentic German cuisine, beverages, music, dance, games and a carnival through this weekend.

36th Annual Brunswick Railroad Days is a two-day festival celebrating the history of the B&O railroad with music, games, crafts, vendors and more.

“Disney On Ice Road Trip Adventures” is at Eagle Bank Arena this weekend bringing Mickey and all his pals together for a high-octane ride to your favorite Disney destinations at various showtimes.

Maryland Renaissance Festival, in Crownsville, is a trip back in time to the world of King Henry VIII with the unique village, music and entertainers, food and games and fun for the family.

Summers Farm Fall Fest in Frederick, Maryland, is great fall, farm, family fun with rides, activities, corn maze, entertainment, food and fireworks.

Pumpkin Festival at Butler’s Orchard, in Germantown, will have pick-your-own pumpkins, rides, farm fun activities, food and more.

Fall Festival at Cox Farms is great family fun with rides, food, music and games. Fields of Fear and more.

Fall Pumpkin Festival at Ticonderoga Farms, in Chantilly, features family farm fun with rides, activities, entertainment and more.

Pumpkin Village at Leesburg Animal Park is great family fun with animals, activities, entertainment and more.

Flash of the Spirit Worldwide Sound Festival is an introduction to experimental sounds in a two-month celebration with various bands performing at various venues.

ARTECHOUSE‘s newest exhibit, “Lucid Motion,” examines human motion from various standpoints by renowned Japanese artist Daito Manabe, engaging visitors in dance, lights and shades through creative technology.

Hirshorn Sculpture Garden presents “Lee Ufan: Open Dimensions.” For the first time, the 4.3-acre outdoor plaza is being devoted almost entirely to the work of one artist.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts presents Judy Chicago’s “The End: A Meditation of Death and Extinction,” featuring one of the art world’s greatest revolutionaries, with a 40-piece display of glass painted porcelains and sculptures.

The National Portrait Gallery presents “In Mid-Sentence,” a collection of photographs from pivotal moments in history with an interactive kiosk and illustrated brochure.

The National Gallery of Art features “The Eye of The Sun: Nineteenth-Century Photographs,” celebrating the 100th anniversary of photography’s introduction to the world.

The Newseum presents “Seriously Funny: From the Desk of the ‘Daily Show with Jon Stewart’” in a new exhibit exploring the effect Comedy Central’s show had on American politics with over 50 artifacts.

The National Law Enforcement Museum presents “The Case of the Queen of Diamonds,” a 10 week crime-solving contest with clues and puzzles peppered throughout a museum visit.

Theatre Week celebrates D.C.’s professional theater community with many fall special performances, demonstrations, meet-and-greets and more through this weekend.

The Kennedy Center presents “Cats,” the Andrew Lloyd Webber smash Broadway musical and winner of seven Tony awards (including Best Musical), depicting a tribe of cats in joyful celebration.

The Kennedy Center hosts The Improvised Shakespeare Company at various showtimes this weekend. The acclaimed Chicago-based off-the-cuff comedy ensemble performs a show written right before your eyes.

The Signature Theatre presents “Escaped Alone,” Caryl Churchill’s caustically funny and surreal afternoon tea calamity at various showtimes this weekend.

Ford’s Theatre presents “Fences,” a celebration of August Wilson and the adapted film that depicts the trials of a former Negro League baseball star turned sanitation worker adapting to life with his family in Pittsburgh.

Shakespeare Theatre Company presents “Fleabag,” written and performed by the multiple Emmy Award-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge and broadcast from London. It brings to life the hilariously funny one-woman show that inspired the BBC hit TV series.

Saturday, Oct. 5 :

Art on the Avenue in Del Ray is a multi-cultural arts festival with five stages of entertainment, food, 300-plus artisans and vendors, kids activities and more.

Vienna Oktoberfest is in its 12th year celebrating German culture, with three stages of music and entertainment, traditional food and drink, kids activities and a German auto show.

Unite the District at Audi Field is hosted by D.C. United and combines arts, cuisine and District culture, featuring more than 20 restaurants and 10 breweries, live music and more.

The Georgetown Fall Market Friday and Saturday invites you to shop, dine and enjoy live music, kids activities and more.

OpenStreets DC is closing a stretch of Georgia Avenue in Petworth for a wide array of family fun activities such as biking, skating, aerobics, shopping and dining.

Rocktobierfest in Rockville will highlight German food, local breweries, artisans, two stages of music and entertainment, kids activities and more.

Germantown Oktoberfest Parade will have live music, vendors, artisans, demos, classes, kids activities and more.

Howard County Hops & Harvest Festival at Merriweather Symphony Woods is your ticket to unlimited tasting, vendors, food, live music and entertainment and more.

Prince George’s Fall Fest is a food, wine and music festival all for charity, with exhibitors, vendors and artisans. Enjoy two stages of music and entertainment.

Manassas Fall Jubilee in Historic Downtown Manassas is in its 37th year of great family fun with vendors, live music and entertainment, kids activities, games and more.

Saturday Night :

Entertainment and Sports Arena hosts gospel stars at the 12th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration.

The Birchmere has neo-soul duo Kindred the Family Soul.

9:30 Club presents English indie rockers Bombay Bicycle Club with The Greeting Committee.

At The Anthem, it’s L.A. singer-songwriter and producer Lauv ~ how i’m feeling ~ Tour with bülow.

Pearl Street Warehouse hosts Nashville singer-songwriter Austin Plaine with Emma G.

Rams Head On Stage presents Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute.

Jammin’ Java has local rock with The Irresponsible, Rusty Cage and Braddock Station Garrison.

The Howard Theatre presents world-class percussionist Sheila E.

The Hamilton has a night of jazz and R&B with vocalists Tracy Hamlin and Carolyn Malachi.

U Street Music Hall has the punk pop of Reno’s Surf Curse.

City Winery presents singer-songwriter icon Paula Cole.

Weinberg Center has the acoustic roots of The Steel Wheels.

Tally Ho Theatre presents Several Species: The Pink Floyd Experience.

Sunday, Oct. 6 :

The 38th Annual Takoma Park Street Festival will host local artists and vendors, with demos and displays. It also features three stages of live music, a kids zone and more.

First Sunday Fall Arts Festival in downtown Annapolis is where street festival meets art, music and food festivals. Check out vendors, demos, live music and tastings.

PIKEtoberfest, in Rockville, features live music, kids activities, vendors, exhibitors, a beer garden and more.

12th Annual Multi-Cultural Festival, in Columbia, will have vendors, foods, artisans, entertainment and music.

The Annual Blessing of the Fleet, at St. Clements Island Museum, is a celebration of watermen that has something for everyone: rides, kids activities, music and other entertainment and food.

Sunday Night :

The Birchmere hosts legendary pop rockers Gary Puckett & The Union Gap.

Pearl Street Warehouse has the legendary singer-songwriter duo Marti Jones & Don Dixon.

Union Stage presents hip-hop, rap artists Kid Quill.

At Rams Head On Stage it’s Nashville’s Longhorn Slim & The Lost at Last Band with Katie Pruitt.

Jammin’ Java hosts singer-songwriter Nicole Belanus.

City Winery presents two shows with an “American Idol” winner during an Evening with Kris Allen.

The Song Byrd Cafe has noise rock from Ireland with Girl Band and Tosser.

Blues Alley features the virtuoso drummer Cindy Blackman Santana.

MECU Pavilion has rappers Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz presents renowned R&B and jazz-pop vocalist Miriamm.

Maryland Hall presents the legendary Blue Öyster Cult.

