Things to do in DC area this weekend: Oct. 18–20

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are your best bets for weekend entertainment in the D.C. area Oct. 11-13.

All Weekend

The Virginia Wine Festival weekend in Ashburn is your ticket to tastings of great regional wines with music, gourmet food vendors and food trucks as well an oyster pavilion, vendors and more.

The 53rd Annual US Oyster Festival in St. Mary’s County features food, fun and family entertainment with music, vendors, cooking demos and tastings, and a shucking competition.

The 32 Annual Oktoberfest at the Schifferstadt in Frederick is a seasonal celebration with food, crafts, kids activities and tours.

Art at the Park in Annapolis is the annual arts fest in Quiet Waters Park with music, art demos, vendors and activities.

The Fall Harvest at Mount Vernon has activities for the whole family to celebrate the crisp autumn season. The 18th century pioneer farm features animals, music, dance and demos.

Fall Harvest Days and Carnival at Frying Pan Park is great family fun with rides, fall treats, animals, games and more all weekend.

Boo at the Zoo at the National Zoo this weekend is a howling good time with costumes, festive decor and swag, 40+ treat stations, a dance party and kids karaoke, rides and more.

The Sugarloaf Crafts Festival at the Dulles Expo Center is an artistic smorgasbord with hundreds of arts and artisans on display along with vendors, crafters, demos, music and entertainment, classes and kids activities.

The Maryland Fall Home & Garden Show at the State Fairgrounds will have vendors, crafters, demos and experts with 300+ booths from landscaping to decks.

The Loudoun Fall Farm Tour is your self-guided journey through western Loudoun. You can visit animals, pick your own, sip, ride, shop, eat and take in the breathtaking views.

The Harvest Celebration at the Breaux is a fun event with fall-themed food trucks, craft vendors, live music, an oyster bar and tastings.

The Maryland Renaissance Festival in Crownsville is a trip back in time to the world of King Henry the VIII with the unique village, music & entertainers, food, games and family fun. This is the final weekend.

The Middleburg Film Festival brings a taste of “Sundance” to Virginia with premieres, screenings, music, special events, Q&As and workshops.

The Arabian Sights Film Festival begins this weekend with various screens, special guests, Q&As showcasing the newest and most intriguing films exploring issues facing the Arab world.

The Fall Pumpkin Festival at Ticonderoga Farms in Chantilly is amazing family farm fun with rides, activities, entertainment and more. https://www.ticonderoga.com/fall-festival-2018/

Fall Festival at Cox Farms is great family fun with rides, food, music, games, Fields of Fear and much more.

Summers Farm Fall Fest, in Frederick, Maryland, is great fall, farm, family fun with rides, activities, corn maze, entertainment, food and fireworks.

The Pumpkin Festival at Butler’s Orchard, in Germantown, will have pick-your-own pumpkins, rides, farm fun activities, food and more.

Pumpkin Village, at Leesburg Animal Park is great family fun with animals, activities, entertainment and more.

The newest ARTECHOUSE exhibit, Lucid Motion, examines human motion from various standpoints by renowned Japanese artist Daito Manabe, engaging visitors in dances, lights and shades through creative technology.

The Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden presents “Lee Ufan: Open Dimensions,” the first time the 4.3-acre outdoor plaza is being devoted almost entirely to the work of one artist.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts presents Judy Chicago’s “The End: A Meditation of Death and Extinction,” featuring one of the art world’s greatest revolutionaries, with a 40-piece display of glass painted porcelains and sculptures.

The National Portrait Gallery presents “In Mid-Sentence,” a collection of photographs from pivotal moments in history with an interactive kiosk and illustrated brochure.

The Smithsonian American Art Museum presents Picturing the American Buffalo: George Catlin and Modern Native American Artists with more than 45 new works on display.

The Newseum presents “Seriously Funny: From the Desk of the ‘Daily Show with Jon Stewart’” in a new exhibit exploring the effect Comedy Central’s show had on American politics with over 50 artifacts.

The Phillips Collection‘s new exhibit “Intersections: Los Carpeinteros” is a collection by internationally acclaimed Cuban artists Marco Castillo and Dagoberto Rodríguez.

The Kennedy Center has Broadway Center Stage: Footloose at various showtimes this weekend. It’s an all-new semi-staged concert production of everyone’s favorites rock musical.

The Kennedy Center presents Kid Prince and Pablo in the Mark Twain classic “The Prince and the Pauper” re-imagined as a digital age American hip-hop story for the whole family.

The Signature Theatre presents “Escaped Alone,” Caryl Churchill’s caustically funny and surreal afternoon tea calamity, at various showtimes this weekend.

Arena Stage presents “Right to Be Forgotten,” which reminds us that the freedom of information is big business and big tech won’t go down without at fight. It’s the story of how a young man’s mistakes at 17 haunt him a decade later.

Ford’s Theatre presents “Fences,” by August Wilson. The play depicts the trials of a former Negro League baseball star turned sanitation worker adapting to life with his family in Pittsburgh.

National Theater presents Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus. The acclaimed live event features the original host of the Peabody Award-winning hit TV comedy in his final tour.

DC Armory presents 29Rooms the one of a kind creative world of artistic interaction and thought provoking performance and creative playground for the instagram set with tickets through next weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Shucktoberfest Beer & Oyster Festival in Shirlington will feature more than 40 craft beer tents, food and oyster tents, vendors and artisans with family and pet-friendly activities.

The 31st Annual Haymarket Day is a one-of-a-kind street festival with live music and entertainment, vendors, beer garden, kids zone and parade.

Down in the Reeds at the Parks at Walter Reed is a day-long fall celebration and music festival with workshops, food trucks and kids activities.

The Kreeger Museum Open House is a family fun day celebrating art, music and nature with demos, hands-on activities, food trucks and more.

The Annual Fall Festival at Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge will have lots of family-friendly seasonal activities, rides, games, music, bonfire and cemetery hayrides.

The 11th Annual American Indian Festival in Patuxent River Park celebrates the heritage of the region’s original inhabitants through music, dance and art.

The Capital Brewfest: Fall Seasonals Beer, Wine & Music Festival at the Navy Yard is a ticket to unlimited tastings, amazing food, games, vendors and more.

The Downtown Crown Fall Festival in Gaithersburg celebrates the season with vendors, wine, brew and cider tastings, live music and food.

Cirque Mei at George Mason University features the elite circus ensemble from the People’s Republic of China.

Saturday Night

The Birchmere has the smooth jazz of Hiroshima.

The Anthem hosts the Nightmare Festival with Tipper, Jade, Cicada, Detox Unit and more.

Pearl Street Warehouse has St. Louis roots rockers The Mighty Pines with Alan Springsteen.

The Fillmore has multi-platinum rockers Candlebox with Jimmie’s Chicken Shack.

Jammin’ Java hosts 8-piece rockers Nobody’s Business Band.

The Hamilton has Philly country artist Hardy.

Amp by Strathmore has a tribute to Motown and Stevie Wonder in the Strathmore Cabaret Fall Benefit.

The Barns of Wolf Trap hosts world guitarist Jesse Cook.

Black Rock Center presents the Irish music of The Prodigals.

The Song Byrd Cafe features the Berkley-bred hip-hop of Caleborate.

Tally Ho Theatre has Crowded Streets: The Dave Matthews Band Experience.

BlackCat host D.C. punker Sneaks with La Neve and Clear Channel.

Blues Alley presents New York saxman Najee.

The Soundry has an evening with the Ron Holloway Band.

Rock&Roll Hotel has British indie rockers Swervedriver.

MGM National Harbor hosts the legendary Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers.

Weinberg Theatre presents An Evening with Kathy Mattea.

Sunday, Oct. 20

The Silver Spring Arts & Crafts Fall Fair will have vendors, arts and artisans, demos, tastes of the season, holiday displays, kids activities and more.

Great Country Farms in Bluemont features a day of family fun fall activities, rides, entertainment, mazes, pumpkin jumping and picking, and more.

Bull Run Winery has an afternoon visit with the Sexi Mexi Food Truck and live music by Pete Lapp.

George Mason Hylton Center presents Jazz In Motion, an afternoon matinee of contemporary choreography, original jazz works and vocal stylings.

Amp by Strathmore has a kids matinee with a Pajama Jam: Gustafer Yellowgold.

Sunday night

The Birchmere hosts singer-songwriters Darr Williams with Susan Werner.

Anthem hosts the Nightmare Festival with Tipper, Jade, Cicada, Detox Unit and more.

Pearl Street Warehouse has Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles with Ric Wilson.

Rams Head On Stage presents members of ELO with The Orchestra.

The Strathmore has the BSO: Brahms Symphony No. 4.

The Barns of Wolf Trap presents folk icons Magpie.

Lisner Auditorium hosts the virtuoso pianist Peter Bence.

Warner Theatre has Dennis Deyoung and the Music of Styx.

City Winery has Austin alt-country artist Rhett Miller with Elaina Kay.

The Song Byrd Cafe hosts New Zealand alt-rocker Benee with Binki.

Blues Alley presents New York saxman Najee.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz host R&B jazz great Phil Perry.

