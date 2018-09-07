My Take: The Oscars messed up the best idea they ever had

The Academy Awards decided that it was too late to implement the changes they proposed of having a popular movie category for this year's awards. On My Take, Clinton Yates believes they just didn't want to give the best picture nod to "Black Panther."

The Academy Awards had one good idea, and then they messed it up.

My Take: 9/7/2018 Clinton Yates | https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/MyTake090718.mp3 Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.