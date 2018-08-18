202
Home » Entertainment News » Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas…

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make their engagement official

By The Associated Press August 18, 2018 11:29 am 08/18/2018 11:29am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s official for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The two on Saturday announced on their respective Instagram accounts they are engaged. Each posted the same picture, a close-up of them gazing lovingly at each other, an engagement ring on Chopra’s finger. The two are in India with both of their families.

“Taken … With all my heart and soul,” Chopra wrote \. On Jonas’ page, he wrote, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

Taken.. With all my heart and soul..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

The 25-year-old Jonas and 36-year-old Chopra had reportedly decided in July to get married after dating for two months.

Jonas gained fame as a member of the Jonas Brothers musical group and is now a solo artist and actor. Chopra starred in the ABC television drama “Quantico.” She is a former Miss World winner.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500