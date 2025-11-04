AP Race Call: Democrat-backed Justice David Wecht retains his seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht was retained by Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday. The vote is a…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht was retained by Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday.

The vote is a victory for Democrats, who campaigned to keep Wecht and two other justices on the court to maintain its 5-2 Democratic majority.

Pennsylvania elects its statewide judges to 10-year terms, then holds nonpartisan “retention elections” — a simple yes or no vote — to determine whether the judge will serve another term.

Wecht has served on the state Supreme Court since 2016.

The Associated Press declared Wecht retained at 9:51 EST.

