AP Race Call: Democrat-backed Justice Christine Donohue retains seat on Pennsylvania Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Christine Donohue was retained by Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday. The state’s Supreme Court…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Christine Donohue was retained by Pennsylvania voters on Tuesday.

The state’s Supreme Court had a 5-2 Democratic majority entering Tuesday’s election. Republicans campaigned to try to stop three judges up for retention — Donohue and two others — from continuing on the court. The state Democratic Party backed Donohue in her bid for retention.

Pennsylvania elects its statewide judges to 10-year terms, then holds nonpartisan “retention elections” — a simple yes or no vote — to determine whether the judge will serve another term. Donohue has served on the state Supreme Court since 2016. With the vote, Donohue may remain on the court until she reaches mandatory retirement age in 2027.

The Associated Press declared Donohue was retained at 9:51 p.m. EST.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.