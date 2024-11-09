How is the DC area unwinding after the election?

Now that the election is over, WTOP asked people in the DC area how they’re decompressing.

Whether your candidate won or lost Tuesday night, it’s been a stressful week for a lot of us here in the nation’s capital. Now that the election is over, we asked people in the DC area how they’re decompressing.

WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander headed to downtown Bethesda to chat with people about their post-election stress relief plans.

Marci Hodges, a Maryland native, said she plans to relax with a spa trip, yoga, and a church service.

A group of five women — two locals, plus their friends from Delaware, Connecticut and Massachusetts — were enjoying a girls’ weekend. “We’re gonna eat some good food and enjoy each other’s company,” said Tammy Rae, the Connecticut visitor.

Meanwhile, members of the social group City Girl Walks DC met up for a game of Settlers of Catan: “We’ve never met before, but we all know this game,” said Olivia Mercurio, an animator.