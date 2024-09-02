Watch your money! Don’t fall for phony donation campaigns

With all the attention and fundraising surrounding the upcoming presidential and congressional races, scammers are looking to take money from unsuspecting people who are opening their wallets to support a candidate or cause. Tech reporter Kim Komando has tips to avoid being taken.

With all the attention and fundraising surrounding the upcoming presidential and congressional races, scammers are looking to take money from unsuspecting people willing to open their wallets to support a candidate or cause.

Tech reporter Kim Komando offered guidance on what to watch for in her blog, “Election 2024 scams: Beware of phony donation campaigns.”

First, verify that the entity asking for your support in videos, social media posts and direct messages is a real organization. A list of registered PACs is maintained by the Federal Election Commission.

Some organizations funnel money to their own advisers and marketing budgets, rather than to the candidate or cause they claim to support. The nonprofit OpenSecrets.org allows you to search for a political action committee.

Other tips include using a credit card for donations, which have scam protections not afforded to debit cards and checks.

Rather than giving payment over the phone, Komando suggested finding the official website and donating there. And, instead of clicking on links in emails and texts, she said find the candidate or party’s official website to make a donation.

