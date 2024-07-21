DC-area leaders react to President Biden withdrawing from White House race

D.C.-area politicians and leaders are sharing their thoughts in the wake of President Joe Biden's announcement Sunday saying that he would be ending his reelection bid for the White House.

Biden said in a letter Sunday that he would not be seeking reelection in the 2024 presidential race, avoiding a second showdown with his rival Donald Trump, who was overwhelmingly chosen as the GOP nominee in last week’s Republican National Convention.

Biden’s decision also comes in the aftermath of last month’s debate between him and Trump, where Biden’s performance alarmed even those most loyal to his campaign.

Calls for Biden’s withdrawal had been growing both privately and publicly within the party in the weeks following the debate and as the Democratic National Convention in early August approaches.

In a social media post following his announcement, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place at the head of the Democratic ticket.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best … pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, via X, said that her gratitude and prayers are with the president, calling his decision “selfless” and praising him for putting “America first.”

City Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said in a statement that Biden’s decision was “bittersweet” and that he had been an ally in protecting home rule in the District.

Maryland leaders are also sharing their thoughts, including Gov. Wes Moore. In a social media statement, Moore lauded Biden’s career and wrote that “Maryland has a stalwart ally and tireless friend in President Biden.”

My statement on President @JoeBiden‘s withdrawal from the 2024 Election: pic.twitter.com/DlUeOpU5JU — Gov. Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) July 21, 2024

Democratic Rep. David Trone of Maryland said in a statement that Biden’s leadership, “brought our nation into a new era of industry and innovation, driving down unemployment to historic lows and bolstering economic opportunity for millions of Americans today and millions more tomorrow.”

GOP Senate candidate and former Maryland governor Larry Hogan said in a statement that he respects Biden for his decade of service and believes that “he made the right decision for his family and the country.”

“These are dangerous and unprecedented times. He should be commended for putting the country ahead of personal ambition,” Hogan said.

I respect President Biden for his decades of public service. I believe he made the right decision for his family and the country. These are dangerous and unprecedented times. He should be commended for putting the country ahead of personal ambition. The only way out of this … — Gov. Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) July 21, 2024

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who will face Hogan in the Maryland Senate race in November, thanked Biden and called for coming together behind Harris.

Thank you for everything, President @JoeBiden. Now, let’s come together and elect my friend, @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/mzJxajZofh — Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) July 21, 2024

Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen praised Biden’s history of service and said that “his legacy will set an example of what we can accomplish on behalf of everyday Americans for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, Virginia Democratic leaders have also shared gratitude not just for Biden’s decision to put the country first but also for his years of service.

Sen. Tim Kaine said in a statement that Biden’s decision reflects the “same patriotism that George Washington and Teddy Roosevelt demonstrated when they selflessly put their country above their own political ambitions.”

Kaine added that Biden “achieved historic progress for our country.”

Sen. Mark Warner said that Biden “charted a bright path forward for our nation after four tumultuous years under the former administration.” Warner said that the respects the “difficult decision” Biden has made, adding that he believes the Harris has the experience and resolve to lead the nation.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia’s seventh district said in a statement “I will forever be grateful to him… Joe Biden’s presidency has been one of immense consequence. In 2020, he defeated a lawless president who posed a unique threat to American democracy, and he began his term just weeks after a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and as our country still reeled from the devastation of a worldwide panic.”

While Democratic leaders in Virginia praised Biden, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote on social media that regardless of the Democratic nominee, “it’s the Biden/Harris Adminstration’s weak leadership and resulting chaos around the world and here at home that is on the ballot this November.”

Youngkin added that the U.S. should come together “to secure our borders, structure safe communities, grow an economy that lifts up all Americans and restores peace through strength”

GOP Rep. Ben Cline of Virginia’s sixth felt the occasion of Biden’s withdrawal called for posting a well worn meme on X.

A live report from inside Democrat party HQ following Biden‘s ouster: pic.twitter.com/iYJJ9hmgoM — Ben Cline (@Cline4Virginia) July 21, 2024

In Biden’s home state, Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons described the him as the “consequential president of my lifetime, and his legacy of putting his country before himself is only strengthened by his hard decision today to step aside as a candidate for president.”

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

