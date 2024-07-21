Live Radio
Bethesda, Md. Biden supporters respond to news of withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com
Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

July 21, 2024, 10:00 PM

President Joe Biden announced Sunday he would not seek another term as president, soon after endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris to take over the Democratic nomination. In downtown Bethesda, WTOP’s Dick Uliano found sympathy and support for President Biden and his decision.

Some we spoke to said they were sad about Biden’s decision to withdraw but were proud of his patriotism in doing so.

Sarah Moss on Biden's departure from the 2024 presidential race

Many said President Biden made the right decision. Some said history would remember Biden well and Democrats will become more competitive against Republican former president Donald Trump.

David Girard on Biden's departure from the 2024 presidential race

 

Anonymous voter on Biden's decision to leave 2024 presidential race

 

One voter, who preferred to remain anonymous, was pleased that Biden had immediately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place and was optimistic on what she would bring to the presidency.

Anonymous voter on what VP Harris could bring to the presidency

 

Some said the last minute nature of Biden’s withdrawal may force the Democrats to unite in a way they haven’t before. Or not.

Charles Pekow on the disjointed nature of Democrats

 

Others lamented Biden’s departure, feeling he had unfairly been forced out of the race.

Larry Hefster on the unfair nature of Biden's departure
Sarah Bacchus Martin on Biden's withdrawal and VP Harris' prospects

