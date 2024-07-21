Bethesda, Md. Biden supporters respond to news of withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for our comprehensive coverage. Sign up for WTOP’s Election Desk newsletter for headlines and analysis from now until Inauguration Day. Listen live to 103.5 FM for the latest.
President Joe Biden announced Sunday he would not seek another term as president, soon after endorsing his Vice President Kamala Harris to take over the Democratic nomination. In downtown Bethesda, WTOP’s Dick Uliano found sympathy and support for President Biden and his decision.
Some we spoke to said they were sad about Biden’s decision to withdraw but were proud of his patriotism in doing so.
- What happens next: Joe Biden wants to pass the baton to Kamala Harris. Here’s how that might work
- 2024 Election Latest: Biden ends his reelection bid
- Democrats hail Biden’s decision to not seek reelection as selfless. Republicans urge him to resign
- Biden’s legacy: Far-reaching accomplishments that didn’t translate into political support
Many said President Biden made the right decision. Some said history would remember Biden well and Democrats will become more competitive against Republican former president Donald Trump.
One voter, who preferred to remain anonymous, was pleased that Biden had immediately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place and was optimistic on what she would bring to the presidency.
Some said the last minute nature of Biden’s withdrawal may force the Democrats to unite in a way they haven’t before. Or not.
Others lamented Biden’s departure, feeling he had unfairly been forced out of the race.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.