March 19 Presidential Primary Results (Live Updates)

Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio hold presidential primaries on Tuesday, March 19, while in Florida, the Republican presidential primary takes place.

Five states hold presidential primaries Tuesday as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump continue to lock up support around the country after becoming their parties’ presumptive nominees.

Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio hold presidential primaries, while in Florida, the Republican presidential primary takes place. Democrats canceled Florida’s primary and opted to award all of the state’s delegates to Biden.

Trump and Biden have focused on the general election, aiming their campaigns lately on states that could be competitive in November rather than merely those holding primaries.

